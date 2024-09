Yaroslav's entire family was killed - three daughters: Yaryna, Daryna, Emiliia, and Yevheniia, Yaroslav's wife. Only he managed to survive. He was rescued from the rubble.



I cannot even begin to imagine what he is going through now because of Russia.



