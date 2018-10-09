Látványos fotók, amik megmutatják Hollywood kulisszák mögötti oldalát

Ennek a fickónak csodálatos munkája van.
Fotó: Plebsplease / Reddit
Így készült Deadpool sminkje.
In order to get the level of detail I wanted on my #deadpool makeup, I spent a good deal of time prepainting my silicone appliances. My great friends at @SkinIlustratorOfficial and @ppipremiereproducts made me this awesome Deadpool pallet( in español) which had every color I needed to touch up Mr. Pool. I also used @tgoreart and his #bloodline paints to design the paint scheme. ( all of which were sealed in with a thin layer of Baldiez) Other great products that I ( and my actors) couldn’t live without were @roxannerizzo @rcmamakeup @maccosmetics @dermaflage @therealve ‘s famous brushes and @bdelliumtools brushes. Thanks to you all we’ve made history. ( and some cool makeups) #makeup #makeupartist #prosthetics #specialeffectsmakeup #blood #gross #scars #marvel #superhero #chimmichanga #mercwithamouth OMG, can’t forget the @themakeuplight Saved my life. 👍🏻👍🏻 Buy one now.
A köpeny nem valódi.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? ✈️ No… it’s #Superman! Happy #SupermanDay – check out these cool before and after images from #BatmanVSuperman #MPC_Film #VFX #visualeffects
MPC Film (@mpc_film) által megosztott bejegyzés,
A moziban számítógépes trükknek tűnt, de őt tényleg megépítették.
Let’s go back to the making of that beautiful Monster we made for: A MONSTER CALLS! #amc #amonstercalls #unmonstruovieneaverme #jabayona #felicityjones #sigourneyweaver #lewismacdougall #liamneeson #ddt #ddtsfx #makeup #specialmakeup #makeupeffects #animatronics #silicone #work #professional #art #artwork #ilovemyjob #insta #isntamood #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday #poblenou #instapoblenou #barcelona #mechanical
Mindenképpen fel kellett robbantani.
Practical onset explosions were blended with digital simulations to create large-scale FX seen in War for the Planet of the Apes. #WarForThePlanet #Oscars #Oscars2018 #OscarNom #wetadigital
Weta Digital (@weta_digital) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Egy frissen festett, szilikonból készült újszülött.
Az ügyes kezek egy szép nőt is félelmetes lénnyé tudnak alakítani.
Neck and cheeks. Nose and chin already applied. #imats #imatslondon #makeup #makeupartist #specialmakeup #friends #love #lovely #cute #instacool #instadaily #instagood #instamood #picoftheday #silicone #amazing
David Marti (@daviddtsfx) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Beautiful Montse on Makeup. Amazing work of my good friend Nacho Diaz. #imats #imatslondon #makeup #makeupartist #specialmakeup #friends #love #lovely #cute #instacool #instadaily #instagood #instamood #picoftheday #silicone #beforeandafter
David Marti (@daviddtsfx) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Amikor a színésznek kígyókat kell maga alá képzelnie.
One of the biggest challenges on #Jumanji was how to animate and rig a den of more than one thousand Black Mambas! 🐍😮 #MPCAnimation #MPC_Film #VFX #JumanjiWelcomeTotheJungle
MPC Film (@mpc_film) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Valahogy el kell fedni az igazi hajat.
1-Felicity at 4am. 2- flat down the hair and vinyl baldcap. 3- Silicone prosthetic baldcap with hair punched work. #amc #amonstercalls #unmonstruovieneaverme #jabayona #felicityjones #sigourneyweaver #lewismacdougall #liamneeson #ddt #ddtsfx #makeup #specialmakeup #makeupeffects #animatronics #silicone #work #professional #art #artwork #ilovemyjob #picoftheday #poblenou #barcelona #mechanical #starwarsrogueone #rogueone
David Marti (@daviddtsfx) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Egy nagy gorillát is meg kell valahogy animálni.
When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin’ a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking “performance capture” to bring “George” the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to “see” the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He’s wearing a “facial capture helmet” and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role – facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology. #WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend
therock (@therock) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Nem mindegyik jelmezt lehet a valóságban is legyártani.
MPC Film (@mpc_film) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Amikor az operatőr az igazi Robotzsaru.
The smoothest/lightest setup🎥 • Canon C200📽 @freeflysystems MŌVi💎 @readyrig🎞 • • ‘The Great Ride’ short film ➡️http://bit.ly/thegreatride⬅️ • #filmmaking #filmmaker #cinematographer #cinematography #cinema #film #director #adobe #canon #freeflysystems
Filippo Cinotti (@filippo_vmultimedia) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Semmi más, csak egy hiperrészletes Trónok harca-smink.
As Emmy season is upon us, we would love you to consider us in the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup category for Game of Thrones. Here’s a look at some of our crew’s sterling work from Season 7. Many thanks and happy voting! #emmys #gameofthrones #prostheticmakeup #makeupeffects #makeupfx #makeup #bgfx #specialeffectsmakeup #got7
Barrie Gower (@barriegower) által megosztott bejegyzés,
A gyilkos bálna lefilmezéséhez valójában nem egy, hanem másfél állatra van szükség.
Lola and Lola 2 ready to shoot. #fuerteventura #canarias #islascanarias #paradise #orca #orcawhale #killerwhale #ballena #sculpture #ddt #ddtsfx #ddtcrew #teamwork #lovely #love #cute #goodvibes #goodwork #huge #massive #elfarodelasorcas #instagood #instamood #instadaily #instamoment #lolatheorcawhale #silicone #friends #animatronics #mechanisms
David Marti (@daviddtsfx) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Long days of work and fun! 🐋❤️. #orca #orcawhale #killerwhale #ballena #sculpture #ddt #ddtsfx #ddtcrew #teamwork #lovely #love #cute #goodvibes #goodwork #huge #massive #elfarodelasorcas #poblenou #instapoblenou #instagood #instamood #instadaily #instamoment #lolatheorcawhale #silicone #friends #animatronics #mechanisms
Ezt a sárkányt is megépítették.
The terrific team behind the Gwangmyeong dragon, in front of the Gwangmyeong dragon. #wetaworkshop
Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Meglepő utcai látkép.
Lying down on the job – a miniature London street for ‘Peter Pan’ (2003)
Ez a tank Indiana Jones-rajongóknak ismerős lehet.
Fotó: Barnett_College / Twitter
A megfelelő szögből minden óriásinak tűnik.
Fotó: returningtheday / Reddit
„Egy Gyűrű mind fölött.”
Fotó: Petaaa / Reddit
Forrás: BrightSide
