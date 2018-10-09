Látványos fotók, amik megmutatják Hollywood kulisszák mögötti oldalát

© Fotók: Reddit / Instagram

A mozi világa igazi varázslat. A legjóképűbb színészekből is lehetnek szörnyek, és ami a valóságban óriási, az a vásznon könnyen apró porszem lehet. Manapság közel lehetetlen megkülönböztetni a számítógépes animációt a valós dolgoktól. Nézz be te is a mozifüggöny mögé, ahol egy csomó érdekes fotó vár rád a filmipar működéséről.