Fityiszt mutatnak a halálnak: 12 állat, akinek mindenki csókolommal köszön

1. Hidasgyík, több mint 110 év
A Tuatara from the Pukaha National Wildlife Centre. I love taking photos of these guys as they are so obliging.
A hidasgyík kisebb termetű hüllőfajta, mely Új-Zélandon él. Gyíkszerű kinézete ellenére az állat inkább a dinoszauruszokkal áll rokoni kapcsolatban. A faj manapság veszélyeztetett, egyes példányok pedig több mint 110 évig is elélnek.
2. Gránátos sügér, 149 év
We are switching things up on Fridays to also introduce you to some of the world’s rarest fish with #FISHFRIDAY! 🐠 Right here is the Orange Roughy (Hoplostethus atlanticus), a long-lived, deep-dwelling fish species found in oceans around the world. They don’t mature until their late 20’s and can live over 100 years! However, their long lives mean they accumulate high concentrations of mercury in their tissues making them quite dangerous for consumption 😟 After 30 years of heavy fishing 🎣, populations of Orange Roughy are estimated to be at 10-30% or less of their original population size. To make things worse, they are usually caught by bottom trawling, in which nets with massive metal weights are dragged along the seafloor, uprooting everything in their path. This has caused extensive damage to seafloor habitats around the world, and in some places the damaged coral will take even longer to recover than the Orange Roughy population will. #saveouroceans 🦑🐠🐳🐋 📷: © Global Ocean Commission, Scandinavian Fishing Yearbook / WWF . . . #fishofinstagram #beautiful #wild #education #facts #jungle #naturelove #ocean #environment #funfacts #orangeroughy #sea #oceanlife #bhutan #rarefish #fish #iucn
A gránátos sügér lassan növekedő, sokáig élő halfajta. Egyes becslések szerint élettartamának maximális hossza a 149 évet is elérheti, viszont a túlhalászás miatt manapság veszélyeztetettként tartják számon.
3. Geoduck, 168 év
I toured an aquaculture facility today that breeds #geoducks, which is unquestionably the most repulsive shellfish on the planet. It’s ok if you unfollow.
Ez a hatalmas kagylófajta Észak-Amerika nyugati partvidékén őshonos. Testméretéhez képest igencsak kicsiny héj található rajta, így nem is tud teljesen belebújni. A geoduckok igen szapora állatok: a nőstény egyedek több mint ötmilliárd tojást raknak le életük során. Ez a szám nem is tűnik olyan magasnak, ha figyelembe vesszük, hogy az eddig ismert legöregebb geoduck 168 évet élt.
4. Vörös tengeri sün, kb. 200 év
A red urchin pulled up during a sample. You can even see his tube feet that helped him attach to our weight disc. If you’ve ever had uni sushi, you will have most likely eaten the reproductive organs of the red urchin. #mesocentrotusfranciscanus #redurchin #redseaurchin #urchin #enchinodermata #echinoidea #sealife #tidepool #oceanlife #marinelife #marineanimal #marinebiologist #marinebiology #invertebrate #invertebratezoology #ocean
Ez a fajta tengeri sün a Csendes-óceán sziklás partszakaszain él, és kerüli a nagyon hullámos helyeket. Az állatot éles tüskék borítják, melyek védelmezik, miközben az óceánfenéken mozog. Nagyon lassan öregszenek, egyes példányok akár 200 évig is elélnek.
5. Grönlandi bálna, 211 év
Fotó: Wikipedia / Bering Land Bridge National Preserve
A grönlandi bálna nem olyan híres, mint mondjuk a kék bálna, de van néhány jellegzetessége, ami igazán különlegessé teszi. Először is, a grönlandi bálnának van a legnagyobb szája az állatok között, másodszor pedig több mint 200 évig élnek, amivel ők a legtovább élő tengeri emlősök. A legidősebb ismert grönlandi bálna 211 éves volt.
6. Koi ponty, 226 év
i Love My Dragon ♥️ 🐉 . . . . #koi #koifish #koicarp #carpakoi #painted #naturelovers #pets #tategoi #koipond #koifishpond #fishtanks #acquario #japan #carpe #natura #teich #fish #shusui #myfarm #carpfishing #carplife #spring #錦鯉 #watercolor #fishing #koifishpond #animalifantastici #natureart #igersitalia
Ez a hal általában 50 évig él, de vannak kivételek: egy Harako nevű skarlátos koi ponty például 226 évesen halt meg, az pedig a mai napig rejtély, vajon miért élt ilyen sokáig. A többség véleménye szerint simán csak élvezte az életet és a gazdái szeretetét, de az is segíthetett, hogy a japán hegyek közötti tiszta vizekben úszkálhatott.
7. Lamellibrachia csőféreg, 250 év
Ez a csőféregfajt a Mexikói-öböl mélyén éldegél, akár 250 éves korig. A háromméteres hosszt is elérhetik, de nagyon lassan növekednek. Egyetlen élőhelyen akár több ezer csőféreg is előfordulhat.
8. Aldabrai óriásteknős, 255 év
Domino is hungry 😁😍🐢🐢🐢 #lavanillenaturepark #gianttortoise #theplacetobe #mauritius🇲🇺 #mauritius_explored #mauritius #natureisamazing #naturepark #aldabragianttortoise #aldabratortoise #aldabra #tortoiselife #tortoisegram #tortoiseofinstagram #tortoiselover #tortoiselove #reptilesofinstagram #reptile #reptilelove #reptiles #animals #animal #animalovers #animalkingdom #photooftheday #naturephotography #animalfeeding
Az óriásteknősök alapból is híresek a hosszú élettartamuk miatt, de Adwaita, az aldabrai óriásteknős még köztük is igazán egyedinek számított: az állat 255 éves korában pusztult el. Sok tudós szerint ő volt a történelem legidősebb szárazföldi állata.
9. Folyami gyöngykagyló, 280 év
Over the moon that I got to see these today, freshwater pearl mussels! Might not look much to some people but these are a critically endangered species on the IUCN redlist and are one of the most at risk mollusc species on earth! This means that they are even more endangered than the bengal tiger and giant panda just to put that in perspective. Numbers have suffered mostly due to human activities such as poaching for pearls, lack of viable habitat and a reduction in salmonid species which play a role in the reproduction cycle. #freshwaterpearlmussels #conservation #Scotland #nature *disclaimer – this is not my picture, obviously I didn’t go in the water or disturb them in any way, just saw from the banks.
Elképesztően lassan növekednek, ezért az átlagos életkoruk 86 és 102 év közé tehető, de ezt számos környezeti tényező – mint például a vízminőség – is befolyásolhatja. A legidősebb folyami gyöngykagyló 280 éves volt.
10. Grönlandi cápa, 400 év
📸 Photo credit: Incredible pictures by – @paulnicklen be sure to check them out!! Greenland shark: Squaliformes •Distribution: The distribution of this species is mostly restricted to the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean and Arctic Ocean. •Lifespan: The Greenland shark has the longest known lifespan of all vertebrate species, some living up to 400 years. •Size: Greenland sharks grow to 6.4 m (21 ft), however most Greenland sharks observed have been around 2.44–4.8 m (8.0–15.7 ft) long. •Diet: The Greenland shark is an apex predator and mostly eats fish. It has never been observed hunting. Recorded fish prey have included smaller sharks, skates, eels, herring, capelin, Arctic char, cod, rosefish, sculpins, lumpfish, wolffish, and flounder. •Conservation status: Near threatened. •Dangerous?: Although such a large shark could easily consume a human swimmer, the frigid waters it typically inhabits make the likelihood of attacks on humans very low, and no cases of predation on people have been verified. •Did you know?: Also known as the sleeper shark for its sluggish pace, the Greenland shark is one of the slowest swimming sharks in the world. They average a cruising speed of 0.3 m/s (0.76 mph), but are capable of short bursts of speed. Because of this greenland sharks can go very long without eating. Please comment what marine animals you would like to see on my page in the future 🙂
A félelmetes külső nem az egyetlen, amivel a grönlandi cápák meglephetik az embereket: ők ugyanis a Föld legidősebb gerincesei. Csupán 150 éves koruk környékén érik el a szexuális érettséget, és általában úgy 400 évig élnek.
11. Sellőkagyló, 507 év
#LongLifesOfinstagram #LongLifes #OceanQuahog #QuahogsOfinstagram A shell of #Arcticaislandica with the valves separated Kingdom: #AnimaliaSeria Phylum: #MolluscaSeria Class: #BivalviaSeria Order: #VeneroidaSeria Family: #ArcticidaeSeria Genus: #ArcticaSeria Species: #ArcticaislandicaSeria Linnaeus, 1767 The ocean quahog (Arctica islandica) is a species of edible clam, a marine bivalve mollusk in the family Arcticidae. This species is native to the North Atlantic Ocean, and it is harvested commercially as a food source. This species is also known by a number of different common names, including #icelandicCyprine, #MahoganyClam , #MahoganyQuahog, #BlackQuahog, and #BlackClam. The typical Arctica islandica resembles the quahog, but the shell of the ocean quahog is rounder, the periostracum is usually black, and on the interior of the shell, the pallial line has no indentation, or sinus. Unlike the quahog, which lives intertidally and can be collected by clam digging, this species lives subtidally, and can only be collected by dredging. They grow to sizes exceeding 50 mm shell height. An individual specimen was reported to have lived 507 years, making it the longest-lived non-colonial metazoan whose age was accurately known #QuahogsSeria #LongLifesSeria #UzunOmurlulerSeria #OceanQuahogsSeria #LongLifeAnimalsSeria #UzunOmurluHayvanlarSeria #LongLifesSeaAnimalsSeria #UzunOmurluDenizHayvanlariSeria #ArcticanAnimalsSeria #ArcticanSeaAnimalsSeria #ArcticQuahogsSeria #17November2017Seria #17NovemberSeria Friday
A sellőkagyló egy ehető kagylófajta. Olyan tengeri kéthéjú kagyló, amely rendkívül sokáig él, és minden egyes évben egy pluszréteget növeszt héjához. Egy Ming nevű sellőkagyló például 507 éves korában pusztult el.
12. Antarktiszi szivacs, 1550 év
A tudósok többsége szerint az antarktiszi szivacs a Déli-óceán extrém alacsony hőmérséklete és a lassú növekedés miatt akár évszázadokig is képes élni. Egyes becslések szerint a legidősebb példányok 1550 évesek is lehetnek.
Forrás: Bright Side
