20 eset, amikor a természet még a Photoshopnál is szebbet alkotott

1. Ezt a természeti csodát egyszer meg kell látogatni.
2. Ez a szent mangófa több mint 100 éve áll egy indiai falu határában.
The tree stands on the border of Kalambist village(my native place😊) for over 100 years now. It is called 'Devachi ves(border)' or 'Devacho Ambo' – the #sacred mango tree of the village. Its one of the nature's wonders.
Ashish Sawant (@ashish_sawant) által megosztott bejegyzés,
3. Ki mondta, hogy egy napfelkelte csak rózsaszín lehet?
Morning at Mt. Bromo
4. Az egyik természetes boltív a Arches Nemzeti Parkban található 2000 közül.
Starry Starry Night
Eunice Eunjin Oh (@ejcmine) által megosztott bejegyzés,
5. A természettől sokféle színű szemeket kaphatnak az emberek…
6. …és persze a kutyák is.
Ossos do ofício 😬🐶
Djoko Lothbrok Groth Stoffel (@viralata.djoko) által megosztott bejegyzés,
7. A természet néha egyetlen csodálatos masszává gyúrja a vizet, az eget és a földet.
Yellowstone National Park.
8. Amikor a szentjánosbogarak égbolttá változtatnak egy közönséges barlangot.
Firefly Cave in New Zealand ❄️
Cute ✨ (@beautiful.things_x) által megosztott bejegyzés,
9. Akárcsak egy háborgó tenger.
#Throwback to that time where I thought the world was ending
10. A tökéletes szivárvány.
Arcoiris alrededor del sol
Wolfjaw (@wolfjaw) által megosztott bejegyzés,
11. A szépséghez nem mindig van szükség színekre.
Rye smile. Albino buck thinks he's better than you. 🙃
12. A thaiföldi Grand Canyon, ami leginkább egy darab sajtra hasonlít.
Wander through the Grand Canyon of Thailand . ⛰Tag an adventurer . 📍Sam Phan Bok
Exclusive | Travel | Lifestyle (@cherishedplaces) által megosztott bejegyzés,
13. Növény és állat összhangja.
Agama Africana – West African Rainbow Lizard. Shot on location in Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶
14. Mindenki táncoljon!
Crisscross.
Roger DeBlanck (@rogerdeblanck) által megosztott bejegyzés,
15. Kapu egy másik világba.
16. Talán tenger van odafent.
INSANE cloud photo taken by my dad @conard.r yesterday. No filter, no effects. It's a wind phenomenon I guess but that is some wild stuff!
Chris Conard (@conardist) által megosztott bejegyzés,
17. Ilyen látvány mellett nehéz az útra koncentrálni.
Hard to focus on the road while driving through such a show… Luckily the Haines Highway is calm enough at night to be able to shoot some pictures. This was taken in Kluane National Park right beside Kathleen lake
18. Varázslat.
The sun will still shine when the cracks appear!
KHP Photography (@khpphotography1461) által megosztott bejegyzés,
19. Víz és jég tánca a Bajkál-tóban.
20. Egy ló sosem elég.
Fotó: 78.media / Tumblr
