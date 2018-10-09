20 eset, amikor a természet még a Photoshopnál is szebbet alkotott

© Fotók: Instagram

Ma már elképesztően sokan használják a Photoshopot, az interneten is egyre nehezebb olyan fotót találni, amibe nem piszkáltak bele így vagy úgy. Az anyatermészet viszont sokszor a legprofibb PS-művészekre is képes rálicitálni. Erre az állításra a hegyek izgalmas formája, a vadállatok spontán gesztusai, és a rengeteg színben pompázó égbolt is jó bizonyíték.