20 eset, amikor a természet még a Photoshopnál is szebbet alkotott

© Fotók: Instagram
Ma már elképesztően sokan használják a Photoshopot, az interneten is egyre nehezebb olyan fotót találni, amibe nem piszkáltak bele így vagy úgy. Az anyatermészet viszont sokszor a legprofibb PS-művészekre is képes rálicitálni. Erre az állításra a hegyek izgalmas formája, a vadállatok spontán gesztusai, és a rengeteg színben pompázó égbolt is jó bizonyíték.

1. Ezt a természeti csodát egyszer meg kell látogatni.


I travelled too far so I will be spamming 😊 #cañocristales

Lili Turki ☀️ (@liliturki) által megosztott bejegyzés,

2. Ez a szent mangófa több mint 100 éve áll egy indiai falu határában.


The tree stands on the border of Kalambist village(my native place😊) for over 100 years now. It is called ‘Devachi ves(border)’ or ‘Devacho Ambo’ – the #sacred mango tree of the village. Its one of the nature’s wonders. . . . #maharashtra_desha #maharashtra_ig #maharashtratourism #maharashtra_treasures #streetsofmaharashtra #maharashtra #maharashtra_clickers #nature #naturephotography #naturewonder #konkan #konkandiaries #konkan_ig #instamaharashtra #majha_mh #MyMumbai #IncredibleIndia #india #shotononeplus #igers #jayostute_maharashtra #wonderoftheworld #sahyadri_ig #sahyadri_clickers #sahyadri #beingmarathi #maharashtra_igers #maharashtra_clickers #maharashtradesha #photooftheday

Ashish Sawant (@ashish_sawant) által megosztott bejegyzés,

3. Ki mondta, hogy egy napfelkelte csak rózsaszín lehet?

4. Az egyik természetes boltív a Arches Nemzeti Parkban található 2000 közül.

5. A természettől sokféle színű szemeket kaphatnak az emberek…

6. …és persze a kutyák is.

7. A természet néha egyetlen csodálatos masszává gyúrja a vizet, az eget és a földet.


Yellowstone National Park. #yellowstonenationalpark #geiser #prismaticgeiser #obrigadamax

Isabela Vistue (@vistueisabela) által megosztott bejegyzés,

8. Amikor a szentjánosbogarak égbolttá változtatnak egy közönséges barlangot.


Firefly Cave in New Zealand ❄️ #newzealand #firefly #fireflycave #earthporn #nature #beautiful #instagram

Cute ✨ (@beautiful.things_x) által megosztott bejegyzés,

9. Akárcsak egy háborgó tenger.


#Throwback to that time where I thought the world was ending #Aiken #SouthCarolina #WeirdClouds

Kendyl (@kshantz1238) által megosztott bejegyzés,

10. A tökéletes szivárvány.


Arcoiris alrededor del sol #sunnyday #rainbow #circlerainbow

Wolfjaw (@wolfjaw) által megosztott bejegyzés,

11. A szépséghez nem mindig van szükség színekre.


Rye smile. Albino buck thinks he’s better than you. 🙃#maxellisstagoftheday #buckoftheday #albinodeer #whitestag #whitedeer

Max Ellis (@junkyardmax) által megosztott bejegyzés,

12. A thaiföldi Grand Canyon, ami leginkább egy darab sajtra hasonlít.

13. Növény és állat összhangja.

14. Mindenki táncoljon!


Crisscross. #photograph #photography📷 #photographoftheday #tree #trees #treetrunk #treetrunks #nature #unusualnature #uniquenature #crisscross #w #LasVegas #Vegas #TropicanaHotel

Roger DeBlanck (@rogerdeblanck) által megosztott bejegyzés,

15. Kapu egy másik világba.


Nature always wears the colors of the spirit! – Share your adventures on #iloveactivetravel – – Credits to @daniel_ernst Thank you : iloveactivetravel Your shots look so stylish..

Mia James (@mia_james_63) által megosztott bejegyzés,

16. Talán tenger van odafent.

17. Ilyen látvány mellett nehéz az útra koncentrálni.


Hard to focus on the road while driving through such a show… Luckily the Haines Highway is calm enough at night to be able to shoot some pictures. This was taken in Kluane National Park right beside Kathleen lake – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #exploreyukon #igersyukon #yukonlife #yukonterritory #kluane #ShareCanGeo #northernlights #aurora #northernlight #auroraphenomenon #nature #auroraborealis #northenlights #auroras #nightsky #nightskyphotography #nightpics #ig_great_shots_canada #coloursofnature #enjoycanada #alaska #moody_tones #mountainstories #goneoutdoors #outdoortones #depthofearth #TheCanadianCollective #discoveryukon #parkscanada

Julien Schroder (@arctic.mood) által megosztott bejegyzés,

18. Varázslat.

19. Víz és jég tánca a Bajkál-tóban.


#байкал #baikal

ОЗЕРО БАЙКАЛ (@baikal_russia) által megosztott bejegyzés,

20. Egy ló sosem elég.

loFotó: 78.media / Tumblr

Forrás: BrightSide

Fotó: Pixabay
