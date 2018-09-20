17 dizájnötlet, ami egyszerre őrült és zseniális

1. Tojáskanapé a kényelemért.
2. Étvágygerjesztő puff.
3. Hogy a szorult helyzetekben néha elkapjon a félelem.
4. Fura, de okos megoldás a ház melegen tartására.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
the nolla #cabin is a #zeroemission dwelling kitted out in #sustainable decor and featuring a #mirrored roof. designer @robinfalck encourages visitors to pursue a zero waste lifestyle while staying at the @nesteofficial abode on the #vallisaari island in #helsinki. photo by @joonaslinkola #architecture #designboom
5. Telitalálat!
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Just in case u hate someone, get him seated here 😎 #hatechair #naughtycorner #naughtycornerchair #basketballchair #designers #weirddesign #mydubai #pleasebeseated #diningchair #yesorno
Huda Omar (@huda_ak) által megosztott bejegyzés,
6. Ha egy kicsit feldobnád az üzleti megbeszéléseket.
7. Elfogadnád otthon?
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
The door with wooden feet and hands? 😅🚪‼️ • • • • • #weird #weirddesign #texture #doorknob #artistlife #c4d #digitalart #illustrator ——————————————-#3dart #cinema4D #graphicdesign #red #doorsoftheworld #digartshare #designideas #digartshare #artworks #exteriordesign #door #render #photoshop #lowpoly #3Drender #instadoor ——————————————- Happy🎉 #saturday everybody. I hope you enjoy my #digitalartwork ——————————————- All digital art is created by #superdoorable ⏫Don’t forget to follow me⏫
8. A gyerekek imádni fogják ezt a buborékfürdőszobát.
9. „Egy kicsit szédülök.”
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
YES OR NO!? TreeHugger.com wonders whether that’s the ugliest house they have shown so far! What are your thoughts? Spanish house is dug into a hillside, needs no heat or cooling. JUDGE FOR YOURSELF https://www.treehugger.com/green-architecture/spanish-house-dug-hillside-needs-no-heat-or-cooling.html Via @archdaily @treehuggerdotcom #GilBartolomeADW #TreeHugger #weirddesign #funnydesign #yesorno #uglybeauty #beautifulugliness #Spanisharchitecture #GranadaCoast #Spain #Salobrena #gaudi #Gaudiesque #contemporaryarchitecture #buriedhouse #mountainhouse #housecave #cavedwelling #bespokehouse #digitaldesign #craftsmanship #locallabour #roof #metalmesh #insulation #heating #cooling
Jardins Florian (@jardinsflorian) által megosztott bejegyzés,
10. A legjobb testhelyzet alváshoz.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
41% of us sleep in this position. In addition, twice as many women than men sleep in this manner. People who sleep in a fetal position may take a long time to warm up to others, and even though they might seem like they are tough on the outside, inside they are sensitive. If you curl up like a ball, try to do so on your right side. If you sleep on the left side, it can cause stress on your lungs, stomach and liver. The fetal position is also best if you suffer with leg cramps or restless leg syndrome. •• Side note…who on earth would buy a bed like this?! 😂
11. A szőnyeg, ami egyben asztal is.
12. Valaki segítsen Hannak.
13. Az elalvással többé soha nem lesz probléma.
14. Okos megoldás a futva közlekedők ellen.
15. Vajon mennyi ideig tarthatott megfesteni?
16. Jó étvágyat!
17. Valahol Csodaországban.
Fotók és forrás: Instagram / BrightSide
A kommentelés opció, a jó magaviselet kötelező! Moderációs elveinket itt olvashatja .