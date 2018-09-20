  1. HAON
17 dizájnötlet, ami egyszerre őrült és zseniális

© Fotók: BrightSide
A saját lakását kétféleképpen is kidekorálhatja az ember: belevághat akár egymaga, vagy fogadhat profi dizájnert. A lehetőségeknek csak a fantázia szabhat határt, így nem ritkán születnek teljesen egyedi megoldások, melyek amellett, hogy őrült jól néznek ki, még praktikusak is.

1. Tojáskanapé a kényelemért.

1

2. Étvágygerjesztő puff.

2

3. Hogy a szorult helyzetekben néha elkapjon a félelem.

3

4. Fura, de okos megoldás a ház melegen tartására.

5. Telitalálat!


A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Just in case u hate someone, get him seated here 😎 #hatechair #naughtycorner #naughtycornerchair #basketballchair #designers #weirddesign #mydubai #pleasebeseated #diningchair #yesorno

Huda Omar (@huda_ak) által megosztott bejegyzés,

6. Ha egy kicsit feldobnád az üzleti megbeszéléseket.

6

7. Elfogadnád otthon?

8. A gyerekek imádni fogják ezt a buborékfürdőszobát.

8

9. „Egy kicsit szédülök.”


A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

YES OR NO!? TreeHugger.com wonders whether that’s the ugliest house they have shown so far! What are your thoughts? Spanish house is dug into a hillside, needs no heat or cooling. JUDGE FOR YOURSELF https://www.treehugger.com/green-architecture/spanish-house-dug-hillside-needs-no-heat-or-cooling.html Via @archdaily @treehuggerdotcom #GilBartolomeADW #TreeHugger #weirddesign #funnydesign #yesorno #uglybeauty #beautifulugliness #Spanisharchitecture #GranadaCoast #Spain #Salobrena #gaudi #Gaudiesque #contemporaryarchitecture #buriedhouse #mountainhouse #housecave #cavedwelling #bespokehouse #digitaldesign #craftsmanship #locallabour #roof #metalmesh #insulation #heating #cooling

Jardins Florian (@jardinsflorian) által megosztott bejegyzés,

10. A legjobb testhelyzet alváshoz.

11. A szőnyeg, ami egyben asztal is.

11

12. Valaki segítsen Hannak.

12

13. Az elalvással többé soha nem lesz probléma.

13

14. Okos megoldás a futva közlekedők ellen.

14

15. Vajon mennyi ideig tarthatott megfesteni?

15

16. Jó étvágyat!

16

17. Valahol Csodaországban.

17

Fotók és forrás: Instagram / BrightSide

Fotók: Wikipédia
